Police impersonator in Rock County

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A police impersonator stopped a woman’s car in the City of Milton, according to police.

The man pulled the car over to ask the woman “why she was driving during the safer at home order.”

Police said the man demanded for the woman’s ID and then told her to go straight home.

Police are not pulling anyone over for driving during the safer at home order.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments