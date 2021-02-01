Police identify teen suspect in Fox River Mall shooting

The Grand Chute Police Department has identified a suspect in the Fox River Mall shooting late Sunday night.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

According to a release, police said they’re looking for Dezman Ellis for his alleged involvement. Police believe the 17-year-old played a part in the shooting, which killed one person and injured another. Officials identified 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto as the victim who died. The other victim was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Date: January 31, 2021

Police believe Ellis is driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger with a Wisconsin license plate AHP-7939. Officials believe he has a weapon, and could be dangerous. The police department is asking anyone who sees Ellis to contact them immediately at 920-832-1575.

Grand Chute police said 16 agencies helped them respond to the shooting, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

