Police identify man accused of running over pregnant woman with her own SUV

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Courtesy of Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Police have identified the man accused of running over a pregnant woman with her own SUV late last month.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson identified the man in an updated incident report as 39-year-old Andre D. Patton. Authorities are asking anyone with information about Patton’s location to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

BREAKING: @madisonpolice say they’re looking for this man, 39-year-old Andre Patton. On Feb 28, police say it was Patton who stole a pregnant woman’s car while she filled her tires and ran her over. Anyone who knows his location is asked to call 608-266-6014 #News3Now pic.twitter.com/BXKpVWmfAu — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 10, 2021

Police initially responded to the Kwik Trip at 7717 Mineral Point Rd. around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 for a car theft. The victim, a pregnant woman who was filling her vehicle’s tires with air, told police she tried to get the thief out of the vehicle, but he put the SUV in reverse and ran over her right leg and thigh.

The woman was hospitalized for her injuries after the theft.

Authorities shared several photos of Patton the day after the incident.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.