Police gather outside home of Jefferson Co. double homicide suspect

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Police have gathered outside of a home that belongs to the man suspected of killing two people early last week.

Officers responded to W8614 Perry Rd. late Thursday morning. Jefferson County land records show the home is co-owned by 61-year-old Kevin P. Anderson. Police are searching for Anderson for his suspected involvement in the June 16 incident that left two people dead and caused a house to go up in flames.

Law enforcement are present at a home linked to Kevin P. Anderson, a man believed to be involved in the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law, and a house fire earlier this week. Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office does not have any new information yet. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/aF2JrZ6bfT — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) June 25, 2020



According to an obituary for one of the victims’ father, Anderson is the brother of the woman who was found dead when police originally responded to the scene on a burglary call.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

