Police: First responders rescue man stranded, having medical issue crossing Rock River

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A man was rescued by first responders after he was stranded crossing the Rock River and having a medical issue early Monday, officials said.

The Janesville Police Department said officers and firefighters responded at 5:30 a.m. to the area of the Center Avenue Bridge near 900 Center Avenue to check on a person’s welfare.

According to the report, a 51-year-old man was experiencing a medical event and was stranded on the railroad trestle crossing the Rock River. The man was brought to safety with the help of the Janesville Fire Department.

He was taken to a local medical facility for treatment, police said.

