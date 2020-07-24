Police: First responders help revive unconscious driver at crash scene; 51-year-old faces 4th impaired driving charge

MADISON, Wis. — A 51-year-old man is facing a repeat impaired-driving offense after first responders found him unconscious following a crash on Madison’s east side Thursday night, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said an officer responding to a crash on Commercial Avenue near Felland Road just before 8 p.m. found the driver unconscious and pulled him from the car.

According to the report, the driver was taking small breaths every few seconds, and his condition was worsening. The officer gave the driver naloxone, an opioid-overdose antidote, and began to perform chest compressions. He continued to perform lifesaving measures until Madison Fire Department paramedics arrived.

Police said the driver had swerved into oncoming traffic, forcing one person to drive into a ditch and sideswiping another car.

The driver was taken to a hospital, the report said. There had been several people in the vehicle, including a small child.

Kevin J. Butler was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense operating while impaired with a passenger under the age of 16.

