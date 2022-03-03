Madison police find shell casings, unspent rounds Thursday morning on west side

by Devin Rogan

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police say they responded to multiple calls that reported hearing 10-15 shots fired near West Towne Mall Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the area of 7900 Tree Lane and W. Oakbridge Court.

According to a Police report, officers found 13 casings and 3 unspent rounds on the street.

Police say they reached out to all callers who reported the shots, but no one saw anything. One witness says he could hear a man and woman arguing just before the shots were fired.

One of the callers reported that his patio door was shattered by one of the bullets.

There are no known injuries as of now.

