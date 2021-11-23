Police find shell casings on pedestrian bridge over Beltline

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A woman found a shell casing while on a walk over a pedestrian bridge Saturday morning, according to Madison police.

Officials with the Madison Police Department said the woman was crossing a pedestrian bridge over the Beltline near the Verona Road and Midvale Boulevard exit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When officers got to the scene they found three shell casings from two different types of guns. Police said officers reported hearing shots fired in the area around 3:30 a.m. that morning.

Police said they were unable to find any shell casings at that time.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.