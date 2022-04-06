Police find shell casings near Warner Park Tuesday night

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers found more than half a dozen shell casings after receiving two calls of shots fired near Warner Park Tuesday night.

In a news release, the Madison Police Department said two callers reported seeing four men walking near the 2700 block of Dryden Drive shortly after 8:50 p.m. One of the men then reportedly pulled out a gun and fired seven shots.

Police said the men were last seen running toward North Sherman Avenue past the Willy Street Co-op.

The release did not provide suspect descriptions or say whether any people or property were hit.

