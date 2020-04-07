Police find shell casings following shooting on South Park Street

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police recovered at least a dozen shell casings from the scene of a shooting near South Park Street and West Olin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, multiple witnesses called 911 just after 2:15 p.m. when they heard gunfire. Police said two uninvolved vehicles were hit by bullets.

Officials said witnesses reported at least one shooter firing from a white car at another car. Police said they later found a parked, unoccupied dark-colored sedan in the area that appeared to have bullet damage.

The report said witnesses saw several teens run from the dark-colored sedan. Police said they do not know if the vehicle was being targeted.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is taking the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

