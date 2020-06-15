Police find several shell casings near intersection of Kent Lane, Rimrock Road

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers received several reports of shots fired on Kent Lane near Rimrock Road early Sunday morning.

One witness told police they heard a series of banging noises before dropping to the floor out of fear for being struck by a bullet.

Police said one witness reportedly saw a man yelling near a beige Buick following the gunfire. According to the release, the car quickly drove from the area.

Responding police officers recovered multiple shell casings from two different caliber guns near the intersection of Kent Lane and Rimrock Road.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, according to the report.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments