Police find multiple shell casings following reports of shots fired in Fitchburg

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police found multiple shell casings in the 1900 block of Pike Drive around 10:50 p.m. Friday following multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

When they responded to the scene, officers found several shell casings on a sidewalk.

A subsequent investigation revealed that a group got into a fight on the corner of Pike Drive and Eggiman Road. One person involved in the fight began shooting at the group. As the group ran away, the shooter chased them.

Officials said no one in the group was willing to cooperate with police.

A white sedan was seen in the area at the time of the shooting, and police believe it was involved in the shooting.

No one was injured and no property damage was reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. The investigation is ongoing.

Fitchburg police responded to another shots fired incident earlier Friday night.

