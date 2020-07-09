Police find missing man’s unoccupied vehicle; seek public’s help finding him

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Janesville Police Department said officers are looking for Johnny D. Hood to check his welfare.

Hood was last seen on Monday at about 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Lexington Drive, police said.

His vehicle was found unoccupied by a Rock County sheriff’s deputy Thursday morning at 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Ice Age Trail head, which is near the intersection of North Washington Street and Northridge Drive.

Janesville police and the sheriff’s office searched those areas but didn’t find Hood.

He is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, authorities said. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a gray mustache. Hood was wearing light colored blue jeans and had hiking boots with a camouflage pattern. He was not wearing a shirt.

Police asked anyone who sees Hood to call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

