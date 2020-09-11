Police find cavalry-style sword, 3 handguns at Monona residence following shots-fired call

MONONA, Wis. — Police responded Thursday night to a report of a woman who screamed after what sounded like a gunshot in the 6300 block of Roselawn Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a cavalry-style sword in the front yard of the residence. Monona police also found a single unused round of handgun ammunition on the front step.

As officers were responding, a man tried to run out the back of the house. Another man was hiding in the yard. Both men were detained, police said.

According to a news release, both men refused to cooperate with the officers’ investigation. Police also reportedly saw several other people inside the residence who were yelling at the officers.

Police later obtained a search warrant and entered the home at 1:03 a.m. to search the residence. During the subsequent search, police found three handguns, a spent shell casing and a hole in the wall.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, alongside McFarland and Town of Madison police officers, helped respond to the scene.

