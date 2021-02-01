Police find car connected to mall shooting, search for teen suspect continues

William Glasheen Authorities respond to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wis., after two people were shot in the mall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Authorities say they’ve found a car connected to a mall shooting that left one person dead over the weekend, but they’re still looking for the suspect.

A car matching the description of the one used in a shooting Sunday at Fox River Mall in Grand Chute was found early Monday morning on Oshkosh, police say. The Oshkosh Police Department says someone called in a tip after seeing the car at a home in Oshkosh at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Once officers were called to the home to investigate, police say four people at the home became combative with police and were arrested. The suspect in the shooting, 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, was not at the home. Police did not say if the people at the home were related to Ellis.

— Grand Chute Police Department (@GrandChutePD) February 1, 2021

One person, 19-year-old Jovanni J. Frausto, was killed in the shooting. A second person was hurt, but was released from the hospital.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and say Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous.

