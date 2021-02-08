Police find burglary tools, handgun when searching vehicle of burglary suspects

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Orfordville police arrested three men Friday night after finding five stolen catalytic convertors, a handgun and burglary tools during a traffic stop.

Authorities said they found flashlights, reciprocating saws, 47 cutting blades, a floor jack and other burglary tools while searching the men and the vehicle they were riding in. The men were initially stopped for an equipment violation, according to a news release.

The three men, 22-year-old Than Tun, 25-year-old Bo Gay Htoo and 20-year-old Hel Thaw, reportedly have histories with theft and possession of burglary tools. They were also wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Minnesota.

All three men were taken to the Rock County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.