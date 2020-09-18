Police find bullet lodged in wall 3 feet from room Schroeder Road resident was sleeping in

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A Schroeder Road resident told police he found a large bullet hole through his grill lid, patio chair and main outer wall after hearing an argument early Friday morning.

Police said the caller contacted the Madison Police Department after finding the damage. A responding officer found a bullet lodged into a wall roughly three feet from the room the caller slept in that night.

According to an incident report, the caller heard an argument then possibly two fireworks around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

