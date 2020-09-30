Police find 2 men in stolen vehicle, arrest them on drug charges

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested two men Tuesday night after officers found them parked in a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of Barby Lane.

According to an incident report, the Hyundai Sonata the two men were in had been reported as stolen by the Sun Prairie Police Department.

During a subsequent search, police seized drugs and other evidence.

Justice J. Cloud-Dominguez, 19, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and a probation violation.

Anthony M. Moore, 20, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent as a passenger, possession of THC with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

