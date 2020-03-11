Police: Drunken driver hits delivery truck, walks away from scene

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a woman Tuesday afternoon after walking away from a vehicle crash on North Blair Street and walked away from the scene.

According to an incident report, 54-year-old Kristin R. Tidwell crashed a vehicle into a delivery truck on North Blair Street at East Mifflin Street and walked away from the scene.

Witnesses reportedly saw Tidwell walk away from the crash and provided police with a good description of her. Police found and apprehended her a short time later.

Tidwell was cited for third-offense OWI, hit-and-run and possession of an open container of intoxicants on a street.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

