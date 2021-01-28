Police: Driver refuses to pull over for traffic stop, runs away after crashing car in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are searching for a man who crashed a vehicle after refusing to pull over Monday evening, according to a news release.

Police said an officer attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates near Summit and Wisconsin avenues at around 5:45 p.m.

Officials did not say what led to the traffic stop, only that the man refused to pull over and drove away at high speeds.

The man got out of the vehicle and ran away after crashing the car near Summit Park, according to the release.

Authorities said he was last seen near the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.

Officials have described the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

