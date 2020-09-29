Police: Driver of SUV that T-boned van causing serious injuries, left scene, facing tentative hit-and-run charge

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash last month that seriously injured multiple people, officials said.

The Madison Police Department said 36-year-old Evrett S. Domingo was arrested last week related to the crash Aug. 6 at an east Madison intersection.

Police said Domingo was driving the SUV that T-boned a van on East Washington Avenue at Oak Street.

Four people were taken to the hospital from the scene. Domingo left the crash scene before authorities arrived, police said.

Two passengers in the SUV that Domingo was driving suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to police. An 18-year-old man was hospitalized with two broken vertebrae, and a 37-year-old woman underwent surgery for internal bleeding and the removal of her spleen.

Domingo is facing tentative charges including hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

