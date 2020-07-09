Police detain, question man in connection with stabbing that left victim with life-threatening injury

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police have detained a man in connection with a reported stabbing at Peace Park that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, the stabbing victim suffered a potentially life-threatening injury during the incident. Police said the victim was in surgery as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers who responded to the scene were able to track the suspect thanks to surveillance footage in the area.

The suspect was brought to the Madison Police Department’s Central District for questioning.

