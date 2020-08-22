Police deploy stop sticks, taser during high-speed chase that reached speeds of 110 mph

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies helped other law enforcement officers stop a driver who fled from police during an attempted traffic stop in the Town of Columbus on Friday.

According to a news release, when a Fall River police officer tried to stop a vehicle Friday night, the driver of the vehicle sped off, leading to a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 110 mph. Fall River police and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued the suspect into Dane County on Highway 151 for roughly 20 miles.

A Dane County deputy then deployed stop sticks near Highway 151 and Main Street in Sun Prairie. The stop sticks reportedly deflated two tires, forcing the vehicle to slow to 35 mph. The vehicle then sped back up to 75 mph, which caused the vehicle to spew out a shower of sparks as it continued to travel southbound on Highway 151.

Officials tried using another set of stop sticks at Highway 151 and American Parkway, but the suspect avoided them.

The driver continued to travel southbound, eventually making it into Madison while traveling at speeds of 45 mph.

The suspect eventually struck a median near Lien Road and East Washington Avenue.

Officials said the suspect tried to run after crashing the vehicle, but a Dane County deputy deployed a taser, stopping the suspect near the intersection of Parkside and Lien roads.

Law enforcement officers found a handgun inside of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was then taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation before being turned over to the Fall River Police Department for criminal charges.

