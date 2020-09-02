Nearly half of Mauston police force on leave as 2 off-duty incident investigations underway

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MAUSTON, Wis. — Nearly half of the Mauston Police Department’s officers are on leave after the city announced Wednesday that it has placed two more officers on leave.

Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said Wednesday that the newer incident happened on the morning of Aug. 26. The release didn’t provide details on the nature of the incident.

Reeg said in addition to the officers on leave announced Wednesday, two officers were already on leave for an unrelated off-duty incident in early August. Four of the city’s 10 officers are now on administrative leave, and the city has made arrangements with neighboring agencies to cover the city, so there are no concerns about safety or gaps in service.

Mauston police said the officers in the Aug. 26 incident are on administrative leave while an external law enforcement agency reviews the incident.

While authorities did not provide details Wednesday, the City of Mauston said there is no threat to the community.

“It’s important to note that this is a routine investigation and administrative leave. It’s also important to note that there is no threat to the community, and this does not involve any type of violation of the public trust,” City of Mauston officials said. “No additional details will be provided until after the routine investigation is completed.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.