Police de-escalate mental health situation on Madison’s south side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers were able to de-escalate an incident Sunday afternoon after receiving a report that a woman wielding a large knife said she planned to stab someone.

Officers were dispatched to Waunona Woods Court just before 3:15 p.m. Police said the woman referenced wanting the police to shoot her.

After making contact with the woman, officers worked for 20 minutes to convince the woman to drop the weapon. It was later determined that the item was actually a 12 inch metal knife sharpener.

Police took the woman into custody and transported her to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

