Police confirm man accused of stabbing 13-year-old to death, injuring 1 other, is girl’s father

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have confirmed the man in custody for the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Madison is her father.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Addrianna Christianson. She was killed at a home last Thursday night in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way, and another person was injured.

Travis Christianson, 44, has been booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree homicide and first-degree attempted homicide.

Addrianna Christianson was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers arrested Christianson at the scene after using a Taser before taking him into custody.

The surviving victim, who has not been identified, has been released from the hospital.

