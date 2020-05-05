Police conduct K-9 search to find armed robber, suspect escapes with cash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police conducted a K-9 search Monday night after a masked gunman robbed a tobacco store in the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue.

According to an incident report, a gunman wearing a white Halloween mask robbed Tobacco Outlet Plus at 8:43 p.m.

The robber ran from the scene with cash he stole from the register.

A K-9 unit responded to help police search for the robber, but the suspect escaped.

