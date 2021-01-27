Police conduct death investigation in Janesville

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a missing woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a missing 25-year-old Janesville woman in the area of Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Avenue at about 12:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Officers and detectives were called to the 1100 block of Woodman Road roughly three hours later for an outside death investigation. Police said the person found was confirmed to be the missing woman.

A preliminary investigation did not indicate foul play or public safety concerns. The victim’s name is also being withheld at this time.

The Janesville Police Department is jointly working with the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100.

