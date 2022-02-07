Police called after 6-year-old left in running car for nearly an hour Saturday night

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they were called to the city’s south side Saturday night after a concerned person called them to report a child who had been left in a running car for nearly an hour.

Police say the caller told them the child was in the car for more than 45 minutes by the time they had called at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

The woman who called said she heard the six-year-old girl cry out for help, and the girl told her that her mother was inside a building visiting a friend.

Officers were sent to the apartment building in the area of the 2900 block of Coho Street off for Fish Hatchery Road to investigate, and said they found prescription drugs and a BB gun inside the car. Officers said both were within reach of the six-year-old girl.

The child’s mother was arrested on possible charges of child neglect, bail jumping and being in possession of a controlled substance. She has not been named by police.

The police department says an adult family member picked up the girl from the scene.

