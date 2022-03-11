Police: Boys, 12 and 13, cited in Stoughton package thefts

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Two boys have been cited following a number of thefts in Stoughton, the city’s police department said.

In a Facebook post, the department said it recovered several packages that had been stolen in the city. Sgt. Andrew Johnson said the boys, ages 12 and 13, were caught on Ring doorbell video connected to one theft and, when interviewed, admitted to several others, including stealing multiple packages from an apartment complex.

The boys turned over the property they took in the thefts, including from some cases police were not initially aware of, Johnson said.

Police said they still have one recovered package containing automotive parts that have not been claimed.

The owner of the package can call police at 608-873-3374 to claim it.

