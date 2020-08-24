Police: Body found at Warner Park, no signs of trauma

MADISON, Wis. — A man was found dead on the northeast side of Madison on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The body was discovered in a wooded portion of Warner Park near the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

Police said a person who knew the man had found the body, and officials believe the two frequented the park and shelter area.

The report said there was no evidence of trauma, but an investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.

