Large law enforcement presence responds to Fort Atkinson Kwik Trip

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A police presence shut down at least one street near a Fort Atkinson convenience store Wednesday night.

Authorities were actively investigating the area near the Kwik Trip on Madison Avenue, just off of Highway 12 and Highway 26 interchange.

Fort Atkinson police told News 3 Now they have no information to provide at this time and would not address the nature of the potential threat.

Police temporarily blocked Reena Avenue near the Kwik Trip, and patrol cars could be seen blocking the entrance to the store. Fort Atkinson police told News 3 Now they could not release any information about the situation until Thursday.

