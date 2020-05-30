Police: Beloit man arrested after hit-and-run crash, one person injured

BELOIT, Wis. — A 44-year-old man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run Friday night on Highway 67 and South Stateline Road, according to a news release.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7:04 p.m. regarding a two vehicle crash in Turtle Township. 27-year-old Timothy Holmes from Beloit was traveling westbound on Highway 67 and rear ended a car that was turning south onto Stateline Road, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said, both vehicles continued westbound and went into a ditch before Holmes and two passengers started to run from the scene.

The 44-year-old male from Sharon, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, the report said.

Officials said after about an hour, Holmes and his passengers were located and taken to a local hospital for treatments of injuries.

Holmes was arrested in suspension of hit and run causing great bodily harm, knowingly operating while revoked causing great bodily harm and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, according to the release.

This investigation is still ongoing.

The Rock County Sheriff’s drone team, crash reconstruction team, Beloit and Clinton Police all assisted with the investigation.



