‘Police be my valentine’: MPD delivers valentines to local assisted living facilities

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department visited a number of assisted living facilities in the city Monday to help celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Officers dropped off valentines, flowers and balloons to members of the Bella Vista and Oakwood East assisted living facilities on the city’s west side in an effort to spread some love.

“We just think it’s important to (get) back to serving the population that we haven’t been able to because of COVID,” Ofc. Lucien Senatus said. “They couldn’t have visitors and we couldn’t stop by and say hi, so now that restrictions are kind of lax and we can come visit them, I just want to let them know that people are thinking about them as well.”

The officers said they hope the event becomes a tradition in the future and not just a once-a-year occasion.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.