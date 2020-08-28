Police attempt to arrest people inside stolen car, driver hits squad car, speeds away

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police officers tried to arrest people inside a stolen Mercedes-Benz Thursday around 11:18 a.m. in the Sequoya Library parking lot.

According to a release, the owner of the car tracked the vehicle through GPS after it was stolen and let police know it was stopped in a handicapped parking stall in front of the Sequoya Library.

The release said officers moved closer to the car. An unmarked squad was parked directly in front of the Mercedes. Instead of listening to the police, the driver hit the gas and pushed the squad car out of the way. The car then drove down Midvale Boulevard.

GPS tracking led officers to Northridge Terrace where the car was unoccupied and returned to the owner.

