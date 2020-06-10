Police asking for help locating 12-year-old boy

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is asking the community for help finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen near his Hammersley Road home last Thursday afternoon.

According to a release, Javarius Hurd is five feet, 120 pounds and was last wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shirt.

There is no evidence that Hurd is a victim of a crime, but his family is worried about his welfare.

Those with information are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

