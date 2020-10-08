Police ask public’s help finding man who fled police in vehicle, crashed, then stole SUV forcing its driver into passenger seat

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a Beloit man wanted on felony warrants and in connection to a stolen vehicle and police pursuit case.

Beloit police said investigators are looking for 34-year-old Anthony D. Gillespie, who reportedly stole a vehicle Wednesday while the driver was still in it after he had crashed another vehicle while fleeing police on another matter.

According to police, Gillespie fled from an officer at 12:31 p.m. at Randall and Park avenues. An officer who knows there are several felony warrants out for Gillespie’s arrest spotted Gillespie in the area. Gillespie took off at a high speed and the officer pursued him. The pursuit was called off due to safety concerns.

After the pursuit was ended, Gillespie was involved in a crash at Milwaukee and Cranston roads. He then went to a drive-thru restaurant on Milwaukee Road and forced a woman into the passenger seat of a Nissan Rogue SUV crossover. He let the woman exit the vehicle near Menards.

Police said no one was injured in either incident.

Beloit police said Gillespie was spotted by the Wisconsin State Patrol driving the stolen grey Nissan Rogue with Wisconsin plates AKA6330 on Interstate 90. He was last seen Wednesday on East Racine Street near Janesville.

Police asked anyone with information about Gillespie’s whereabouts or who sees the stolen Nissan Rogue to call 608-757-2244.

According to the release, Gillespie’s warrants including being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Police said he is facing additional felonies related to Wednesday’s incidents.

