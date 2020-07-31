Police ask public to avoid Highway 51 at Beltline due to protesters
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is asking the public to avoid Highway 51 at the Beltline due to ongoing protesting.
The department shared the message on Twitter Friday evening.
#TrafficAlert Please avoid Hwy 51 and the Beltline due to protest activity
— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) July 31, 2020
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.
