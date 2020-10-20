Police ask public for information about Monona armed robbery suspect

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONONA, Wis. — A man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a gas station early Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Royal Avenue.

Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station around 12:02 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.

According to a news release, the suspect implied he was armed with a gun before he ran off with the money.

The suspect is described as a stocky man in his 20s. He is estimated to be 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police said the man was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white t-shirt wrapped around his face.

Police conducted a K-9 track to find the suspect. The search led officers to the area of Industrial Drive and Kilgust Road where the suspect likely got into a vehicle.

The robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

