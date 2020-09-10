Police ask public for help with search for missing 14-year-old girl
MADISON, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from home early Thursday morning.
Nyjua K. Daniel was last seen at her residence in the 100 block of McKenna Boulevard.
She is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Daniel’s location is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.
