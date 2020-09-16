Police ask public for help with investigation into death of 54-year-old man

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Police respond to Reindahl Park where officers recovered a body Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking the public for any information they may have about the death of a 54-year-old man who was found in Reindahl Park on Sunday.

When officials recovered the man’s body, they found he had suffered head injuries before his death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an incident report, the man was involved in an altercation with several people before his death.

Police said the altercation prior to the man’s death was not random.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit or submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

