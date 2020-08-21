Police ask public for help in search for man who stole $12K worth of gold jewelry from department stores

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking the public for help with identifying a man who allegedly stole more than $12,000 worth of gold jewelry from two separate JCPenney stores.

According to an incident report, the man stole jewelry from the store on two separate occasions. Police said he asked to look at the merchandise then took off running.

The first incident happened at the West Towne Mall JCPenney location on July 13. The JCPenney at East Towne Mall was hit on July 27.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.