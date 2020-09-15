Police ask help finding missing 24-year-old
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for help finding a missing man on Tuesday.
The Madison Police Department said 24-year-old Joseph Essie was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on Bahr Circle on Monday night.
Essie is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police asked anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact police at 608-255-2345 or provide a tip online at p3tips.com.
