Police ask for information about stolen semi-truck, golf carts

WALWORTH, Wis. — Police are searching for information about a stolen semi truck that was hauling 20 golf carts after the stolen truck was found in Chicago on Saturday.

The Club Car golf carts were stolen from Brown’s Service Wisconsin Golf on Friday, according to the Walworth Police Department.

According to an incident report, surveillance footage showed the truck driving northbound on Highway 14.

The truck was last seen on camera at the Pilot Travel Center in Beloit before it was located in Chicago on Saturday afternoon without the golf carts.

The Walworth Police Department is asking anyone who has information about the missing golf carts to call 262-275-6585.

