Police ask for help with identifying several people believed to be involved in looting, vandalism

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking the public for help with identifying several people believed to be involved with the vandalism and looting that broke out on State Street in late May.

Officials shared nine sets of photos on Facebook Friday morning.

Anyone with information about any of the individuals’ identity is asked to submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

