Police ask for help with identifying 3 men suspected of burglarizing elementary school

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is asking for help with identifying three men who burglarized Kennedy Elementary School last month.

The young men entered the school through a window in the early in the morning of April 13, according to an incident report. They are believed to have taken items from a YMCA daycare.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured in these photos is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.