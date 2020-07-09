Police ask for help locating man wanted for felony bail jumping

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department are asking the public for help with locating a man wanted for felony bail jumping.

According to a West District detective, MPD has probably cause to arrest 51-year-old Luis E. Llerena-Sesma for two counts of felony bail jumping.

Anyone with information on Llerena-Sesma’s location is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments