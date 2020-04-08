Police ask for help identifying potential shots fired witness

MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking the community for help with identifying a man who is believed to be a witness to a March 19 shots fired incident.

According to an incident report, surveillance images show photos of a car and a man who were in the area when several gun shots rang out in the 800 block of Vernon Avenue on March 19.

Police said the car in the surveillance footage appears to be a white Chrylser PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.