Police ask for help identifying driver in investigation into crash that killed Kyla Robinson

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for information to help identify a driver connected to a September traffic homicide that killed one girl.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a black BMW driving fast was following an orange Dodge Charger on Sept. 4. A news release said shortly after, the Dodge Charger crashed.

Police said the crash resulted in one death, who was later identified as 15-year-old Kyla Robinson, the younger sister of Tony Robinson, the teenager who was shot and killed by Madison police in 2015.

Officials said they are trying to identify the black BMW, its driver and any other distinctive information about the vehicle. The BMW has no front plate, a white rear plate, a sunroof, and distinctive black rims, according to police.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.