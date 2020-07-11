Public Health Department ask for help identifying dog who bit man

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

DEFOREST, Wis. — The Department of Public Health is looking for information about a dog bite that happened Friday night at the Token Creek dog park .

According to the news release, the dog bit a man around 7: 30 p.m. after playfully nipping at the man’s hand prior to the bite.

Officials describe the dog as a young adult German shepherd. There were two women with the dog at the time of this incident, according to the news release.

Law enforcement officials described the first woman as a white female in her 20’s. The second woman is described as a white female in her late teens to early 20’s.

The report said the two women had another adult German shepherd with them as well.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the police and fire dispatcher at 608-255-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments